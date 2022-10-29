American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,395 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average is $97.00.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.90.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

