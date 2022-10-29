Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,247 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.44% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 983.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 549,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after buying an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 214.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 528,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,046,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,594,000 after purchasing an additional 435,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 406,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARI opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 22.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 114.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

