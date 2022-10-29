Assetmark Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $105.64 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.73 and a 200-day moving average of $102.54.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DFS. Stephens increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.47.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

