Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 458,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 297.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 442,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,993,000 after acquiring an additional 331,380 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 100.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.05. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Further Reading

