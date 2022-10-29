Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,964 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Bausch Health Companies worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

BHC opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.34). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 9,431.58% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.