BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in BCE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.15.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $45.47 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

