Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 13,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 209,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,338,154 shares of company stock worth $88,241,134. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Argus dropped their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $93.18 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 143.50%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

