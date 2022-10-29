C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,406 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

