Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Shares Up 8.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $143.00 to $174.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Caterpillar traded as high as $216.23 and last traded at $213.51. 101,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,984,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.96.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,810,000 after purchasing an additional 604,819 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.95 and its 200 day moving average is $194.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

