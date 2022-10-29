Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Trading Up 5.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $127.79 and last traded at $122.61. Approximately 14,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 857,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.49.

The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average of $122.49.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

