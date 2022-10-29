Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Trading Up 5.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $127.79 and last traded at $122.61. Approximately 14,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 857,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.49.

The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average of $122.49.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.