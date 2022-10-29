CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,109 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 67,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 235,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,527,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $178.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.99. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $179.63.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

