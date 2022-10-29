CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,603 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.8 %

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.84.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.44. The company has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

