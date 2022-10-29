CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 39 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth $238,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth $232,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 240.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 26.8% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,201.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,163.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,267.13. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 682.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by ($7.65). Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $19.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.