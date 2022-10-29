CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 411,317 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 44,952.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 411,317 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Plug Power worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3,363.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 77.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 54.7% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 274.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Plug Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

