CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 682 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.15.

Allstate Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE ALL opened at $126.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.65. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

