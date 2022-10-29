CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,198 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,823 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.87 and its 200 day moving average is $105.86. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

