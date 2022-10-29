CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $197,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of General Electric by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,204,000 after acquiring an additional 584,200 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of General Electric by 278.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 640,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,598,000 after acquiring an additional 471,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.93.

General Electric Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of GE opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.