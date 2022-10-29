CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

