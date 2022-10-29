CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,021,000 after acquiring an additional 644,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,334 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,001,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,681,000 after purchasing an additional 447,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,915,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,285,000 after purchasing an additional 393,437 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,027,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at $149,027,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 64,902 shares of company stock worth $2,546,753 and have sold 550,800 shares worth $20,881,109. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

