CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.13.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $219.34 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.10. The stock has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.