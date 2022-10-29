CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $254.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.90 and its 200-day moving average is $244.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $273.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

