CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,826 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 98,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,127,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,059,000 after acquiring an additional 38,854 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 264,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

