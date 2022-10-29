CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,843 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $56.10 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.02.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.27). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $200.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile



Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

