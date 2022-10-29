CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 53,597 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 3,028.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,597 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 122.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $374,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,774,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,213 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $81.13 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.54 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,121.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.47.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.96.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

