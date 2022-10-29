CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,943 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Pentair by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Stock Performance

Pentair stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

