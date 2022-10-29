CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 205 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,730,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $444.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $431.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.25. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

