CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 31 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. Raymond James lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $750.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $685.39 and its 200 day moving average is $648.82. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $761.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,328 shares of company stock valued at $44,662,648 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

