CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 356,979 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,979 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Smartsheet worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $93,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $210,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.59.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,381.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,854 shares of company stock valued at $870,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

