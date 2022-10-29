CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 390,332 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,332 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Altus Power worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 5.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 33.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

AMPS opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

