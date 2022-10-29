CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,834 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Avalara worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 6,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Avalara to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

Avalara Price Performance

NYSE AVLR opened at $93.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $188.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,845,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,852,831.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,532,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

