CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,079 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in HealthEquity by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 30.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Insider Activity

HealthEquity Trading Up 3.3 %

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,320. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.60. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $77.79.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.