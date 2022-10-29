Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading Up 6.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) shares were up 6.7% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $33.60. Approximately 534,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,381,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1,476.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

