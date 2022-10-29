Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading 5.2% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $117.21 and last traded at $115.40. 965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 181,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.86%.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $310,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,347.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $1,706,349.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,308.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $310,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,347.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,950. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after buying an additional 14,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,404,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after buying an additional 187,982 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.