Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $298.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $305.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

