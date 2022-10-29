CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 41.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.22 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna downgraded CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

