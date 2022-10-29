DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 10,358 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of A. O. Smith worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,380,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,008,000 after purchasing an additional 65,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,356,000 after acquiring an additional 589,340 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,048,000 after acquiring an additional 330,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of AOS opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

