DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 17.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $4,116,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hubbell Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research firms recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.25.

Shares of HUBB opened at $237.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.75. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $242.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

