DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Trimble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Up 3.4 %

TRMB opened at $60.24 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

