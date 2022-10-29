DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 0.1 %

Corteva stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

