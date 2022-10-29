DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 297 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Global Payments by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 8.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $125.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.11 and a 200-day moving average of $122.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.23 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

