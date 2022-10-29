Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,139,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $102,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 271.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $52.15 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97.

