Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $157.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.93 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

