Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Holdings Raised by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.60%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.