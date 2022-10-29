Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 232,552 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,552 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.69% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $87,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.98. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $107.10.

