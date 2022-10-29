Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of HCA Healthcare worth $96,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.52.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $223.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.57. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

