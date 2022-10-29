Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,599 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $84,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $138.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $144.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

