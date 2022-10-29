Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $100.19 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 313,972 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Charles Schwab worth $100,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 3,678,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,434,000 after purchasing an additional 106,385 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 51,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.8% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 111,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 185,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 5,929.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

SCHW opened at $80.19 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $145.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.