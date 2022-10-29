Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $102.50 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,252,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Corning worth $102,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

