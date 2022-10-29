Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $86.11 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 417,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $86,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $172.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STE. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

