Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $90.83 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,725,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of TotalEnergies worth $90,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 43.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $10,020,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 31.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $54.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.75. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

